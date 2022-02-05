Murray lifts Long Beach St. over Cal Poly 78-65

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Joel Murray scored 25 points as Long Beach State won its eighth straight game, topping Cal Poly 78-65. Colin Slater added 20 points for the Beach. Murray made all 12 of his foul shots. Jadon Jones had 12 points, six rebounds and five steals for Long Beach State (12-9, 8-1 Big West Conference). Aboubacar Traore added seven rebounds and four blocks. The Beach forced a season-high 23 turnovers. Kobe Sanders scored a career-high 22 points for the Mustangs (5-15, 2-7). Alimamy Koroma added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Camren Pierce had 11 points.