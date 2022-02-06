Mexican authorities evict Tijuana migrant camp near border

By JORGE LEBRIJA

Associated Press

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — About a hundred members of the police, National Guard and army have evicted 381 migrants, mainly Central Americans and Mexicans, from a makeshift camp they had been staying in for almost a year in Tijuana at the U.S. border crossing. The migrants’ tents around El Chaparral border crossing were demolished with the help of excavators and trucks while their inhabitants loaded their few belongings into bags and suitcases to be transferred to three local shelters. Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramírez said the families had been living in a state of “insecurity” for health reasons. Caballero Ramírez said the eviction was carried out peacefully.