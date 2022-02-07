After abrupt OU exit, Grinch focused on fixing USC’s defense

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New coordinator Alex Grinch’s efforts to address a flailing defense at Southern California will be critical in addressing whether the Trojans return to their traditional spot in the top echelon of college football. USC was tied for 103rd nationally in points allowed, giving up at least 31 in eight games. The pass defense surrendered 8.8 yards per attempt, ninth-worst in the FBS, making a run defense that allowed 4.55 yards per carry seem resolute in comparison.