Republican state senator to challenge Newsom in California

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle is preparing to announce his candidacy for governor. Dahle will make his announcement on Tuesday in Redding. He represents the rural northeast corner of the state in the Senate. Dahle will be one of the first Republicans to publicly challenge Newsom since his decisive victory in a recall election just five months ago. Since then, few Republicans have indicated they will challenge Newsom for reelection this year. Larry Elder, the top Republican vote-getter in the recall election, has said he is not running in 2022. Dahle has been in the Legislature since 2012.