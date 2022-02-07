UC Irvine gets $55M for center on depression research

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The University of California, Irvine says it has received a $55 million donation that will help develop a center on campus dedicated to research on depression, where experts will study causes and treatment of the disease. The money was donated by Newport Beach resident Audrey Steele Burnand, as part of her estate. The philanthropist died in 2020. Officials say the center will incorporate biological sciences, engineering and social sciences. The research hub will be called the Noel Drury M.D. Depression Research Center, named after a psychiatrist who lived in Orange County and worked at Hoag Hospital.