After a fall, Shaun White stomps his way into Olympic final

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — After falling on his first attempt, Shaun White hammered down a pressure-packed halfpipe qualifying run to make it through to the medal round of his fifth and final Olympics. The three-time gold medalist fell on his signature trick on his first run and was mired in 19th place. Each rider gets two tries and only their best score counts. The top 12 advance to Friday’s final. White ended up in fourth. After a 50-minute wait following his fall, White returned to the top of the pipe and nailed the same run he’d tried before. He qualified behind two-time silver medalist Ayumu Hirano, 2018 bronze medalist Scotty James and Hirano’s Japanese teammate, Ruka Hirano.