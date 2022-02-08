Oscar nominations announcement begins

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Nominations for the Oscars are being announced. The nominees for best supporting actress are: Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”; Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”; Judi Dench, “Belfast”; Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” and Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard.” ominations to the 94th Academy Awards are being announced Tuesday by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on multiple platforms, including Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the academy’s social media accounts and on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Among the favorites going in are “Dune,” Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white coming-of-age drama “Belfast” and Jane Campion’s gothic western “The Power of the Dog.” The Oscars will be held March 27.