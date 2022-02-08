Timberwolves win 5th straight, thump Kings 134-114

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and nine rebounds, Minnesota made 22 3-pointers and the Timberwolves won their fifth straight, beating the Sacramento Kings 134-114. Malik Beasley matched his career high with seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points, helping the Timberwolves to their ninth win in 12 games. D’Angelo Russell added 14 points and seven assists. De’Aaron Fox had 29 points, six assists and seven rebounds after missing eight games for Sacramento. Earlier in the day the Kings, who have lost nine of 11, acquired Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers as part of a six-player trade.