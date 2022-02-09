Djokovic on entry list for Indian Wells tournament

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is on the entry list for the BNP Paribas Open in California, where the Serb would face a vaccine mandate. Djokovic was unvaccinated against COVID-19 as of last month. He was detained and eventually deported from Australia for failing to meet that country’s strict vaccination requirements. It prevented him from defending his Australian Open title last month. Non-U.S. citizens must be fully vaccinated to travel to the U.S. by plane. Travelers are required to show a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from the virus when traveling to the U.S. by air.