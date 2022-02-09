Injured Robert Woods still chasing a championship with Rams

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Woods is missing the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams after tearing a ligament in his knee last November. The injury deprived the Rams of a cornerstone of their offense for all five seasons of coach Sean McVay’s tenure. Woods also grieved the death of his father last month, but the veteran receiver has come to terms with the enormous changes in his life. He will be able to watch Sunday’s game from the sideline knowing the Rams needed him to get to this stage, even if he can’t join them for the final act. Woods’ teammates strive to make sure he remains a part of their efforts as they chase their franchise’s first Super Bowl title in Los Angeles.