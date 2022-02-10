4 stabbed in attacks at LA apartment and cigar lounge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four people have been hospitalized after Los Angeles police say a man stabbed his father and two employees of a North Hollywood cigar lounge before being wounded himself. Authorities say the man stabbed his father Thursday morning at a Panorama City apartment complex, fled in a carjacked car, then abandoned it and tried to steal a Humvee parked in front of a North Hollywood cigar lounge. Witnesses and police say that when employees approached, he stabbe two of them before the owner stabbed him in self-defense. KCBS-TV says the man and the employees were taken to a hospital in serious condition. The man’s father is in stable condition.