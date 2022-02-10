Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 11:08 AM

Antron Brown faces new NHRA challenge as team owner

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Antron Brown still walks into the same race shop he’s called home for years. The Indiana shop he rents still belongs to Don Schumacher Racing. But now the 45-year-old Brown finds himself digging through papers and boxes, waiting for deliveries and calling the shots as a new NHRA season beckons. He is now a team owner, too. And he says he is excited about what’s ahead, even if it means a lot more work. 

AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content