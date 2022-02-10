EXPLAINER: Here’s how to legally bet on the Super Bowl

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — With the Super Bowl almost here, The Associated Press offers a guide to the basics of betting on the big game. The point spread is the amount of points by which a favored team must win in order for the bet to be a winner. If they don’t, a bet on the underdog wins. The over/under is the total amount of points scored by both teams combined. Teasers involve moving the lines up or down on two or more bets, but both must win in order for the bet to be a winner. And there are all kinds of so-called “prop” bets on whether certain outcomes will or won’t happen during the game.