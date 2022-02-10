Knicks Go wins Horse of the Year at Eclipse Awards

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Knicks Go won Horse of the Year and older dirt male horse honors at the Eclipse Awards. His trainer, Brad Cox, won for the second straight year as best trainer in the ceremony honoring the year’s best in thoroughbred racing at Santa Anita. Knicks Go received 228 out of a possible 235 first-place votes for Horse of the Year. The Maryland-bred gray owned by Korea Racing Authority and trained by Cox won five races in seven starts as a 5-year-old last year. Another of Cox’s horses, Essential Quality, was named 3-year-old male.