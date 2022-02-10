Rocket startup’s Florida launch debut ends in ocean crash

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket startup’s big launch debut at Florida’s Cape Canaveral has ended with all four mini satellites destroyed. California-based Astra sent its rocket soaring Thursday after multiple delays. The 43-foot rocket arced through a clear afternoon sky with the research satellites sponsored by NASA. But shortly after the first-stage booster dropped away, the second stage appeared to tumble. A launch commentator said the payloads did not reach orbit and apologized to the satellite teams. Three of the satellites were built by universities and the fourth was from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.