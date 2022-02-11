Pre-designed homes manufacturer to build facility in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A California manufacturer of pre-designed homes plans to build a $40 million facility in southern West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice says the move by Omnis Building Technologies is expected to create at least 150 jobs. The company makes pre-engineered, concrete-insulated units that are shipped and assembled on site in only a few days. Justice says the Santa Barbara, California, company will build a $40 million facility in Bluefield to manufacture housing materials. Omnis President Jonathan Hodson says the Bluefield location was desirable for its access by rail and truck. The site is located off Interstate 77. It’s the fourth economic development announcement by the state this year.