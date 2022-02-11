Southern California heat to continue through weekend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forecasters say heat advisories will stay in effect for Southern California through the weekend as the offshore flow bringing unseasonable warmth remains in place. Eight locations around the region had record temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s on Thursday. The forecast also calls for locally gusty Santa Ana winds to become more widespread Friday night through Saturday. An end to the warm pattern could occur early next week. Forecasters say a storm system could drop into the region and bring some rain and mountain snow.