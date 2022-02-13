Average US gas price spikes 15 cents over 3 weeks to $3.55

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 15 cents over the past three weeks to $3.55 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the price jump comes after a rise in crude oil costs. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.75 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.05 per gallon. The survey says the average price of diesel is $3.91 a gallon, up 21 cents over three weeks.