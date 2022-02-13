Bengals’ 2 big plays in 22 seconds not enough against Rams

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals got their two biggest plays before everybody got back into their seats after the Super Bowl 56 halftime show. Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 75-yard touchdown on the Bengals’ first play of the third quarter. Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie grabbed a ball that bounced off Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek for Cincinnati’s second interception of the game 10 seconds later. Two big plays all in the span of 22 seconds. Then little else after that. Now the Bengals go back to Cincinnati from their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season still looking for their first championship after a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.