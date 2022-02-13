Guyton slows it down, ‘The Rock’ turns it up at Super Bowl

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — “Quickie Mickey” slowed it down for the Super Bowl. Mickey Guyton, who told The Associated Press this week that she’d earned the nickname for singing “The Star Spangled Banner” in about a minute and a half, sang it in about one minute, 50 seconds on Sunday before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals took the field. She told the AP she may slow it down for the special occasion. And Dwayne Johnson broke out his old wrestling persona “The Rock” to introduce the teams just before kickoff. He grabbed a mic on the field and shouted, “Finally! The Super Bowl has come back to Los Aaaaangelesssss!”