Police seek suspect in shooting outside LA Super Bowl party

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are searching for a gunman who shot four people after a brawl erupted outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a Super Bowl week party that followed a Justin Bieber concert. Detectives on Sunday are asking witnesses to come forward to help them identify the suspect in the shooting early Saturday. The victims’ names were not released, but NBC News reported rapper Kodak Black was among the wounded. Four men ages 60, 24, 22 and 19 were hospitalized in stable condition. Videos posted on TMZ.com show Black posing for photos with a group of people outside the restaurant when the brawl broke out.