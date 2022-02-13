Record California heat wave continues for Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s winter heat wave will continue through Super Bowl Sunday after setting or tying temperature records across the region. Heat advisories remain in effect for parts of LA as the offshore flow bringing the unseasonable warmth remains in place. Meanwhile gusty winds that fueled small brush fires last week have started to calm a bit. LA International Airport recorded a Saturday high of 89, beating the record of 88 set in 1977. It’s expected to be nearly 80 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for the 3:30 p.m. Super Bowl kickoff. An end to the warm pattern could occur early this week.