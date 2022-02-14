Attorney argues for Baffert, Medina Spirit to KHRC stewards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — An attorney for Bob Baffert believes the Hall of Fame trainer and embattled Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit “will be fully exonerated” after stating to Kentucky racing stewards that the colt’s failed drug test for a steroid resulted from a prescribed topical salve rather than an injection. Medina Spirit’s derby win is in jeopardy following the failed postrace drug test for betamethasone last May. Representatives for Baffert and the horse met Monday with Kentucky Horse Racing Association stewards and contended there was no violation because state rules allow the use of topical salves. A message left with a KHRC spokeswoman was not immediately returned.