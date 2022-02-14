Curry leads new-look Nets in 109-85 rout of Kings

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Curry scored 23 points in his first game with the Nets to lead Brooklyn to a 109-85 win over the Sacramento Kings. Brooklyn snapped its 11-game losing streak, and Curry was one of five players who finished in double figures. Bruce Brown set season-highs with 19 points, six assists, and five steals. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 19 points, Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench and Andre Drummond contributed 11. Despite getting a game-high 26 points from De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento’s modest two-game winning streak came to an end. Davion Mitchell finished with 13 and Donte DiVincenzo chipped in with 12.