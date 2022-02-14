Halfpipe skier Margulies an Olympian after 7 knee surgeries

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — American freestyle halfpipe skier Carly Margulies is on her way to Beijing Olympics after going through not one or two or three but seven knee surgeries. Her latest surgery, the one that landed her on the operating table two months before the Winter Games, also had her thinking a thought she rarely contemplated: This could be it. Instead of quitting, the 24-year-old from Mammoth Lakes, California, is taking part in qualifying this week at the Genting Snow Park.