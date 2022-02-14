Julia Fox, post Ye breakup, walks LaQuan Smith’s runway

By LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Julia Fox, fresh from her breakup with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, opened LaQuan Smith’s New York Fashion Week show Monday night. She wore a black evening dress with revealing cutouts as Smith honored his beloved late mentor, Andre Leon Talley, with a moment of silence inside a century-old private club. Smith put out a refined yet still signature sexy collection full of sparkle in gold, blue and red. There were tiny minis with carved out cutouts in all the right places. And there was one luscious leather coat in moss green with a soft cozy lapel. Fox told The Associated Press after the show that she remains “very good friends” with Ye.