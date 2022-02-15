Blast of winter returns to Reno; 9 inches snow at Mt. Rose

RENO, Nev. (AP) — High temperatures in the mid-60s on Monday gave way to a sudden return to winter conditions overnight with 9 inches of snow on the top of the Mount Rose ski resort on the edge of Reno. Tuesday morning lows fell into the teens south of Carson City. The National Weather Service says 3 inches of snow was recorded early Tuesday in Reno, where the mercury reached 67 degrees on Monday. About 3 inches fell at South Lake Tahoe and Homewood, California on Lake Tahoe’s west shore and about an inch in Sparks and Carson City. Minden had a high of 64 Monday and a low of 18 Tuesday.