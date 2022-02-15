Stafford-Kupp combo at its best in biggest moments

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — When the Super Bowl was on the line, the Los Angeles Rams knew who they trusted to win it. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp led the way on the game-winning drive that delivered the Rams the 23-20 win over Cincinnati. Stafford completed all four passes he threw to Kupp on the game-winning drive for 39 yards, including the 1-yard TD pass that provided the winning score. For the season, Stafford completed 55 of 61 of the passes he threw to Kupp in the fourth quarter of regular season or playoff games for 802 yards, seven TDs and no interceptions.