2 San Francisco Democrats head to runoff for Assembly seat

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two Democrats appear headed to a June runoff election in the race to represent part of San Francisco in the state Assembly. Matt Haney, who sits on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and former Supervisor David Campos both garnered the most votes in Tuesday’s contest but neither collected more than 50%, the threshold to win outright. In Los Angeles County, Democrat Mike Fong is expected to prevail over Republican Burton Brink for a different Assembly seat. Returns Wednesday showed Fong had about two-thirds of the votes.