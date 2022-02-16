$750M plant to make plastic from wood; will create 200 jobs

GEISMAR, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials say a sustainable materials company plans to spend at least $750 million to build a biomass manufacturing facility that will turn wood residue into a chemical used in plastic. California-based Origin Materials on Wednesday said the project is expected to create 200 new jobs with an annual salary of $99,100, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development said the facility will be located at the 150-acre Parks Geismar site in Ascension Parish. Gov. John Bel Edwards welcomed the company’s plans for a new facility in the state. Construction is slated to start in mid-2023, and the facility should be operational by mid-2025.