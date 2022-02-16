Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 10:49 AM

Department: Woman armed with knife shot by LA County deputy

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a woman armed with a knife was shot and killed when she charged at deputies in Lancaster. A department statement says deputies were sent to the location on Abacus Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday on a call about a family disturbance and a possibly mentally ill person. The department says that during the interaction the woman charged at the deputies with the knife and a deputy-involved shooting occurred. Deputies and firefighters tried to aid the woman but she died at the scene. No deputies were injured and no other details were immediately released.

AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content