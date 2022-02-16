Florida high-speed rail deaths rise to 57 in 5 years

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s higher-speed passenger trains killed one person and seriously injured another in separate collisions less than 12 hours apart. The accidents Tuesday night and Wednesday morning are the latest in a spate of fatal and serious collisions plaguing the Brightline trains since the railroad resumed operations in November. Police say a pedestrian was killed after walking in front of a train Tuesday night. That was the 57th death involving the railroad since its launch five years ago. A Brightline video shows a driver going around a crossing gate into the path of the train on Wednesday.