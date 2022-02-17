Feds: Group got millions in pandemic unemployment fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities have made arrests from New York to Delaware to California as they rounded up 10 men accused of fraudulently reaping more than $4 million in unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic. The Brooklyn U.S. attorney’s office says the 10 and others used more than 800 other people’s identities to file claims in New York. Eight were arrested in New York City, one in Delaware and one in California. An 11th defendant is still at large.