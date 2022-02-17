TV producer sentenced for manslaughter in sister’s death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles television producer has been sentenced to eight years in prison for killing her deaf and partially blind sister in what prosecutors said was a botched murder-suicide. Authorities say 59-year-old Jill Blackstone was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter and animal cruelty. Prosecutors say Blackstone put her sister in their Studio City garage in 2015 and lit a charcoal grill because she was frustrated at the emotional and financial hardship of caring for her sister. An autopsy found that Wendy Blackstone died from smoke inhalation and a sedative overdose. Jill Blackstone worked as a TV producer for programs including “The Jerry Springer Show” and ″Divorce Court”