UCLA hires Bill McGovern as defensive coordinator

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has hired Bill McGovern as its next defensive coordinator. McGovern was the inside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears last season. The move reunites McGovern with head coach Chip Kelly. McGovern was the outside linebackers coach on Kelly’s staff with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-15. McGovern replaces longtime Kelly assistant Jerry Azzinaro, whose defenses struggled in four seasons. The highest the Bruins have finished nationally in total defense was 73rd the past two years.