Driver: Weinstein in LA area when actor says he raped her

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A limousine driver testified that in 2013 he was driving Harvey Weinstein around Beverly Hills on the night prosecutors allege Weinstein raped an actor at a hotel there. The driver, Alfred Baroth, gave conditional testimony Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom that was recorded on video for potential use at the former movie mogul’s trial, which has yet to be scheduled. Baroth’s testimony puts Weinstein in the city on the night when prosecutors say he raped the woman at the Mr. C hotel, where Baroth said he took Weinstein often. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of sexual assault in California.