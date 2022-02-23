Liz Cambage happy to finally get chance to play for Sparks

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Liz Cambage is finally playing for the team that she wanted since deciding to first play in the WNBA in 2011. Cambage was officially introduced as a member of the Los Angeles Sparks Wednesday afternoon. The 6-foot-8 center from Australia signed with the Sparks last week following two seasons with the Las Vegas Aces. When Cambage has played in the WNBA, she has been one of the top players in the league. She has averaged 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over her career as well as holding the record for points in a game (53 in 2018), four All-Star game appearances and the 2018 scoring title.