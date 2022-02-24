Kim Kardashian asks court to move forward on divorce with Ye

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian is asking a court to ignore Ye’s attempts to slow down their divorce and end their marriage as soon as possible. She filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court late Thursday saying Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West, is causing emotional distress with his social media posts and will not accept that the marriage is over. Kardashian filed for divorce a year ago, and in December asked the court to declare her single while child custody and property details are worked out. Ye filed documents earlier this month objecting to the move.