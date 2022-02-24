Scott Peterson’s new trial rests on ‘Strawberry Shortcake’

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson’s chance for a new trial in the murder of his pregnant wife 20 years ago hinges on whether a California juror who helped convict him was biased. During the trial, the juror, Richelle Nice, was nicknamed “Strawberry Shortcake” for her bright red hair. She’s expected to testify Friday under a grant of immunity. Nice will be the first witness in a weeklong hearing centered on whether she lied about her history with domestic violence and that because of that past she couldn’t be an objective juror. Peterson’s wife, Laci, was killed when she was eight months pregnant with their son. Investigators said Peterson dumped her body into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.