Stockon officer fatally shoots woman following police chase

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 54-year-old woman was shot and killed by a Stockon police officer after a police chase that started when she hit a police patrol and fled the scene. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that minutes later another Stockton police officer started a pursuit after she ran a red light. The office says the chase Tuesday ended in a dead-end street where the woman rammed her car against the officer’s patrol, knocking him to the ground. The office says the officer got up and fired his weapon, striking her. The woman, identified as Tracy Gaeta, of Sacramento, was taken to a hospital where she died.