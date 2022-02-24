Surprise: Kurt Kitayama shoots 64 to lead Honda Classic

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Kurt Kitayama came into the Honda Classic with 25 previous appearances on the PGA Tour, most of them ending by missing the cut. He’s on track to do a bit better this week in the Honda Classic. Kitayama — ranked No. 289 in the world — was nearly flawless at PGA National, shooting a 6-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Daniel Berger, Chris Kirk and Rory Sabbatini. It was Kitayama’s best score in 69 rounds on the PGA Tour, fueled by a career-best run of four consecutive birdies on his second nine.