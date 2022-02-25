California’s widespread overnight freezes begin to ease

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s big chill is beginning to ease after another overnight of widespread freezing temperatures, including some that set or tied records. The National Weather Service narrowed continuing overnight freeze warnings to areas in the San Joaquin Valley, ending at 8 a.m. Saturday. Early Friday, freeze warnings blanketed the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys and parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California while much of the North Coast was under a hard freeze warning. Northern California forecasters say there will be a gradual warming trend while Southern California will reach the 80s early next week.