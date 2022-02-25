Scott Peterson juror denies bias during 2004 trial

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The juror at the heart of convicted murderer Scott Peterson’s retrial bid swears she had no animosity toward him until after she heard evidence that he had killed his pregnant wife in a case that grabbed worldwide attention in 2004. Peterson’s lawyers want to prove that Richelle Nice held a secret bias against him that prevented him from getting a fair trial, and that she lied on her jury questionnaire to get there. But she said she didn’t consider herself a victim of domestic violence and didn’t directly fear for her own unborn child. Nice helped convict Peterson of murdering Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant.