No. 1 Gonzaga falls at Saint Mary’s on tough day for Top 10

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse had 14 points and six rebounds and No. 23 Saint Mary’s beat No. 1 Gonzaga 67-57 on Saturday night to prevent the Bulldogs from completing another undefeated run in the West Coast Conference. The top six teams in the AP poll all lost and seven of the top-nine fell Saturday. Fans poured onto the court at in a wild celebration of the Gaels’ 18th consecutive win at McKeon Pavilion. Saint Mary’s ended Gonzaga’s 17-game winning streak, beating a No. 1 team for the first time since knocking off the Bulldogs in the 2019 conference tournament title game. Matthias Tass added 13 points for the Gaels (24-6, 12-3). Rasir Bolton scored 16 points for Gonzaga (24-3, 13-1).