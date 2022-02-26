Some Americans welcome new CDC mask guidance, others wary

By DON BABWIN and TAMMY WEBBER

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Americans who have been clamoring for an end to mask-wearing have welcomed new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It says healthy people in most areas of the country can safely stop wearing masks. But others remain wary that the pandemic could throw a new curveball. Now, states, cities and school districts are assessing whether it’s safe to stop masking – long after others threw out such mandates and many Americans ignored them. Chicago day care operator Grace Thomas says she’s not ready to take off her mask because she wants to keep everyone safe. But Indianapolis restaurant manager Steve Kelly says few employees or customers wear masks anymore.