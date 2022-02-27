8 people hurt in San Francisco apartment building fire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say firefighters in San Francisco have rescued 15 people and 7 cats and dogs as flames ripped through an apartment building. Eight people suffered injuries in Saturday’s blaze and four of them were hospitalized. Officials say the fire burned on the third and fourth floors of the building in the city’s South of Market neighborhood. Fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter told SF Gate that 15 apartments in the building were impacted. Officials say the injured people were expected to recover and the rescued pets were OK.