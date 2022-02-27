Search on for California boy, 2, in car when it was stolen

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities are searching for a 2-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen. Police say the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken while Jacob Jardine’s mother was unloading groceries at about 4 a.m. Sunday in Sunnyvale, south of San Francisco. There’s no indication whether the thief knew the child was in the car when it was stolen. Investigators have not released any suspect descriptions. The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Alameda counties. Officials say Jacob has red hair and and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.