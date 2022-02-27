‘Squid Game,’ Troy Kotsur and ‘Ted Lasso’ win at SAG Awards

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

The cast of “Ted Lasso,” the leads of “Squid Game” and Troy Kotsur of “CODA” have won at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Kotsur has made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, becoming the only deaf actor to ever win an individual acting award from Hollywood’s actors guild. And for the first time, actors in a non-English language series — the Korean phenomenon “Squid Game” — took home awards. Lee Jung-jae won best male actor in a drama series and Jung Ho-yeon won best female actor in a drama series. In the television categories, Jason Sudeikis won male comedy actor, Jean Smart won female comedy actor for “Hacks” and “Ted Lasso” won comedy ensemble.