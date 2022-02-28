2 Tabor College football players killed in Kansas crash

HILLSBORO, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in central Kansas say two Tabor College football players from California died in a crash near Hillsboro. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday on a rural road south of Hillsboro. First responders found Johnethon Aviles, of Paso Robles, California, and Christopher Castillo of Tustin, California, dead at the scene. A third Tabor football player, Jonathan Medina, was taken to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Medina was driving a vehicle that went off an embankment and rolled.