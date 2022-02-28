In LA’s Eastern European diaspora, solidarity for Ukraine

By DEEPA BHARATH

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles is home to many from the Eastern European diaspora, a place where Russians, Ukrainians and others often pray, work, shop and eat together. The invasion of Ukraine has resulted in raw and painful emotions in the pews of shared churches and in the broader community. Solidarity with Kyiv was palpable over the weekend as hundreds from the diaspora came out to protest and to pray in shared houses of worship. The crowds included some Russians who openly proclaimed feelings of disgust, sadness and guilt. There are also others who support Moscow’s actions but are generally staying mum, careful to avoid offending longtime friends and neighbors.